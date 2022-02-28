Corrections and Clarifications
In an FAQ page story titled “Russia-Ukraine conflict: what history shows” (February 27, 2022), the reference to decentralisation (perestroika) should be corrected to decentralisation/restructuring (perestroika).
In the OpEd page “Parley” feature titled “Is the new economy creating new jobs?” (February 25, 2022) there was a sentence that read: “First, India is an ... having startups as a national priority is a big headwind.” It should have been tailwind.
