Corrections and clarifications
A Sports page story titled "Suryakumar-Venkatesh show sets up India’s clean sweep" (February 21, 2022) erroneously said Suryakumar Yadav was 65 n.o., 31b, 1x4, 7x6. Actually Suryakumar's wicket was claimed by Shepherd. In another story headlined "Karnataka and Railways play out a draw" the Score Card erroneously gave pacer Vyshak's bowling analysis as 8-2-16-1. He had actually taken 2 wickets.
