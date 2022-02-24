Corrections and Clarifications
The report titled “NIA arrests its former SP for leaking secret information" (February 19, 2022) erroneously gave the date on which a case was registered to probe the network of overground workers of the LeT as November 6, 2 022. It should have been November 6, 2 021.
