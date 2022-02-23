Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and Clarifications

In the front-page report headlined “Nirmala calls for nuanced debate on GST reforms” (February 22, 2022), Grasim Industries managing director’s name should be corrected to H.K. Agarwal (instead M.K. Agarwal).


