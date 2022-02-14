corrections-and-clarifications

In the story about India being non-committal on curbs on U.K. NGOs (February 14, 2022), the name of Oxfam India’s CEO should be corrected to Amitabh Behar instead of Amit Behar.

The story headlined “MPs flag arrest of journalists” (February 12, 2022) wrongly quoted Congress MP Shashi Tharoor as saying India’s rank in the Press Freedom Index was 147. Actually, he had mentioned the rank as 142 during his speech in the Lok Sabha.