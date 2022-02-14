Corrections and clarifications, February 14, 2022

With reference to the report titled "No quarantine for travellers from 82 countries from Feb. 14" (February 11, 2022), a reader wrote to say that the heading was wrong. Actually, as the reader has rightly pointed out, no quarantine is required for travellers from any country now. Earlier, passengers from certain "at-risk" countries were required to undergo on-arrival testing and quarantine at home for seven days. These requirements have now been discontinued. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's latest guidelines permit fully vaccinated travellers from 82 countries to enter India without an RT PCR test if a certificate of completing full Covid-19 vaccination is uploaded on the Air Suvidha Portal.