Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and Clarifications

A report about a boy from Haryana (June 12, 2017) topping the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Advanced 2017 said the examination was held for admission to all the 23 Indian Institutes of Technology and the Indian School of Mines (ISM), Dhanbad. It is clarified that the latter is now called IIT (ISM).

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
corrections-and-clarifications
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Apr 9, 2020 8:52:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/Readers-Editor/corrections-and-clarifications/corrections-and-clarifications/article19033023.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY