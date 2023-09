September 04, 2023 12:32 am | Updated September 03, 2023 10:51 pm IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Error in the story titled “Controversy erupts over depiction of Hanuman at temple in Gujarat” (September 3, 2023, some editions): It was erroneously mentioned that the temple “is managed by the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Sanstha (BAPS).” Actually, the temple is managed by the Vadtal Gadi Sansthan of the Swaminarayan sect.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT