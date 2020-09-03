Corrections and clarifications — September 3, 2020

03 September 2020 00:02 IST

A front-page story titled “GST revenue falls 12% in August at ₹86,449 crore” (Sept. 2, 2020) erroneously said Rajasthan saw a marginal decrease in GST collection. Actually, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan had posted a marginal increase in collections, while Haryana and Gujarat saw a marginal decrease.

Advertising

Advertising