Corrections & Clarifications03 September 2020 00:02 IST
Corrections and clarifications — September 3, 2020
Updated: 03 September 2020 02:34 IST
A front-page story titled “GST revenue falls 12% in August at ₹86,449 crore” (Sept. 2, 2020) erroneously said Rajasthan saw a marginal decrease in GST collection. Actually, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan had posted a marginal increase in collections, while Haryana and Gujarat saw a marginal decrease.
