Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and clarifications — September 3, 2020

A front-page story titled “GST revenue falls 12% in August at ₹86,449 crore” (Sept. 2, 2020) erroneously said Rajasthan saw a marginal decrease in GST collection. Actually, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan had posted a marginal increase in collections, while Haryana and Gujarat saw a marginal decrease.

Related Topics
corrections-and-clarifications
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 3, 2020 2:35:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/Readers-Editor/corrections-and-clarifications/corrections-and-clarifications-september-3-2020/article32508265.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story