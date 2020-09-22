Corrections and clarifications — September 29, 2020

In the story about Congress in-charge in Tamil Nadu testing positive for COVID, the third paragraph should have read: “.... Congress media wing head A. Gopanna met Mr. Stalin, DMK general secretary Duraimurugan, treasurer and parliamentary party leader T.R. Baalu”. The version that appeared in print (some editions, Sept. 28, 2020) had erroneously called Duraimurugan as the treasurer of the party.

In the story on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech at the UNGA (Sept. 27, 2020), there was a reference in the penultimate paragraph to Mr. Modi thanking member states for trusting India with a non-permanent seat at the Security Council starting January 2020. It should have been 2021.

A Business page headline (Sept. 26, 2020) that read “Aurobindo to buy GMR’s KSEZ stake for ₹2.610-cr.” should be corrected to say ₹2,610-cr.