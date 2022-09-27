Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and Clarifications — September 27, 2022

Late correction: A sentence in the report headlined "Insurgency down in northeast, Army shifts to LAC" (September 19, 2022) erroneously read: "NSCN (Ky) is active in Longding, Tirap and Changlng districts of Nagaland." It should have been Arunachal Pradesh


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
corrections-and-clarifications
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 27, 2022 12:32:32 am | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/Readers-Editor/corrections-and-clarifications/corrections-and-clarifications-september-27-2022/article65938498.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY