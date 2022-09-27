Late correction: A sentence in the report headlined "Insurgency down in northeast, Army shifts to LAC" (September 19, 2022) erroneously read: "NSCN (Ky) is active in Longding, Tirap and Changlng districts of Nagaland." It should have been Arunachal Pradesh
Corrections and Clarifications — September 27, 2022
