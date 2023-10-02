ADVERTISEMENT

Corrections and Clarifications — September 2, 2023

October 02, 2023 12:32 am | Updated October 01, 2023 11:17 pm IST

The headline of the front-page monsoon story (October 1, 2023) was erroneous. Actually, the heavy rainfall of September has not washed off India’s monsoon deficit. The headline should have been “September rainfall washes away drought fears”.

The opening sentence of the story headlined “October 7 deadline to exchange ₹2,000 notes” (October 1, 2023) erroneously gave the worth of ₹2,000 notes that have not found their way back into the banking system as ₹14,000 lakh crore. It should have been ₹14,000 crore.

