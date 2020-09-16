Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and clarifications — September 16, 2020

A sentence in the article titled “A spectre is haunting Brexit” (Profiles page, Sept. 13, 2020) read: “Dublin would have the best of both worlds, being brought under dual jurisdiction of the EU and the U.K. ... single market.” It should be Belfast, not Dublin.

