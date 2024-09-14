Corrections and Clarifications — September 14, 2024

In a report, “‘WhatsApp Payments not looking to be a fintech firm’” (‘Business’ page, September 13, 2024), the designation of Ravi Garg was wrongly mentioned as Vice President of WhatsApp Business Messaging. It should have been Director, Business Messaging, Meta India.
