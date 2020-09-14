Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and clarifications — September 14, 2020

An article titled “A counter-coalition of Eurasian powers” (‘Profiles’ page, Sept. 13, 2020) erroneously gave the year of admission of India and Pakistan into the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation as 2015. It should have been 2017.

