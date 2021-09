In the story headlined “IIT-M tops in ranking for third year in a row” (Sept. 10, 2021), the reference to IIT-Kozhikode — under the rankings for management institutions — should be corrected to say IIM-Kozhikode.

In the story titled “Scindia sets target of 50 more UDAN routes” (Sept. 10, 2021), the picture caption erroneously referred to the Civil Aviation Minister as Jyotiraditya Sinha. It should have been Jyotiraditya Scindia as given in the text of the story.