Corrections and Clarifications — September 12, 2023

September 12, 2023 12:32 am | Updated September 11, 2023 11:37 pm IST

In the Editorial, “Secure and fair” (September 11, 2023), an attribution to “the Advertising Standards Council of India report in 2021” should have said “a journal article in 2021”.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT