Corrections and Clarifications — September 12, 2023

September 12, 2023 12:32 am | Updated September 11, 2023 11:37 pm IST

In the Editorial, “Secure and fair” (September 11, 2023), an attribution to “the Advertising Standards Council of India report in 2021” should have said “a journal article in 2021”.

CONNECT WITH US