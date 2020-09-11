Corrections & Clarifications11 September 2020 00:02 IST
Corrections and clarifications — September 11, 2020
Updated: 12 September 2020 00:47 IST
The penultimate paragraph of the story titled “Kesavananda Bharati, a saviour of the Constitution” (Sept. 7, 2020) erroneously said: “The Emergency was proclaimed shortly after the judgment [in the Kesavananda Bharati case] was delivered on April 24, 1973.” Not so. It was imposed much later — on June, 25, 1975.
