Corrections and clarifications — September 11, 2020

The penultimate paragraph of the story titled “Kesavananda Bharati, a saviour of the Constitution” (Sept. 7, 2020) erroneously said: “The Emergency was proclaimed shortly after the judgment [in the Kesavananda Bharati case] was delivered on April 24, 1973.” Not so. It was imposed much later — on June, 25, 1975.

