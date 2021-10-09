Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and clarifications — October 9, 2021

A clarification: With reference to the report titled “People paid for treatment despite PM-JAY” (some editions, October 6, 2021), a mail from the Public Health Foundation of India said: “... the report incorrectly states that the study was technically supported and guided by the Public Health Foundation of India. ... The technical team of the foundation has neither contributed in the manner reported nor has it been associated with the study.”


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
corrections-and-clarifications
Related Articles
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Oct 13, 2021 1:01:29 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/Readers-Editor/corrections-and-clarifications/corrections-and-clarifications-october-9-2021/article36905966.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY