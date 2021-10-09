A clarification: With reference to the report titled “People paid for treatment despite PM-JAY” (some editions, October 6, 2021), a mail from the Public Health Foundation of India said: “... the report incorrectly states that the study was technically supported and guided by the Public Health Foundation of India. ... The technical team of the foundation has neither contributed in the manner reported nor has it been associated with the study.”
Corrections and clarifications — October 9, 2021
Related Topics
Related Articles
Close X
Printable version | Oct 13, 2021 1:01:29 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/Readers-Editor/corrections-and-clarifications/corrections-and-clarifications-october-9-2021/article36905966.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story
Please Email the Editor