Corrections and clarifications — October 8, 2020

Photograph mismatch: Along with the front-page promo on 3 virus researchers sharing 2020 Nobel Prize for Medicine, a photograph of the Chief of Air Staff, IAF, had been erroneously published on October 6, 2020 (some print editions).

