Corrections and Clarifications — October 7, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

A report titled "EPF members can’t see interest due to software upgrade, says Ministry" (some editions, Oct. 6, 2022) erroneously described Mr. Mohandas Pai as Infosys co-founder. The correct description is former Infosys Technologies’ director. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM corrections-and-clarifications