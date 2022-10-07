Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and Clarifications — October 7, 2022

A report titled "EPF members can’t see interest due to software upgrade, says Ministry" (some editions, Oct. 6, 2022) erroneously described Mr. Mohandas Pai as Infosys co-founder. The correct description is former Infosys Technologies’ director.


