A report titled "EPF members can’t see interest due to software upgrade, says Ministry" (some editions, Oct. 6, 2022) erroneously described Mr. Mohandas Pai as Infosys co-founder. The correct description is former Infosys Technologies’ director.
Corrections and Clarifications — October 7, 2022
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.