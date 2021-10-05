A front-page (October 2, 2021, some editions) standalone picture caption had an erroneous reference to World Senior Citizen’s Day. It was actually International Day of Older Persons, observed annually on October 1 to address the issues and challenges that elderly people face (https://bit.ly/3otQw31). World Senior Citizen’s Day is celebrated on August 21.
Corrections and clarifications — October 5, 2021
