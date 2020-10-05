Corrections and clarifications — October 5, 2020

05 October 2020 00:02 IST

In a front-page story titled “SC refuses to shift civil services exam from Oct. 4” (Oct. 1, 2020, some editions) it was erroneously mentioned that as per the calendar of examinations for 2021 given in the UPSC website, the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021 is scheduled to be held on July 27, 2021. It should have been June 27, 2021.

