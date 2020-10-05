Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and clarifications — October 5, 2020

In a front-page story titled “SC refuses to shift civil services exam from Oct. 4” (Oct. 1, 2020, some editions) it was erroneously mentioned that as per the calendar of examinations for 2021 given in the UPSC website, the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021 is scheduled to be held on July 27, 2021. It should have been June 27, 2021.

Related Topics
corrections-and-clarifications
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 5, 2020 1:13:54 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/Readers-Editor/corrections-and-clarifications/corrections-and-clarifications-october-5-2020/article32767159.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story