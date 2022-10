Corrections and Clarifications — October 4, 2022

The dates of publication of the reports in the “From the Archives” column (October 3, 2022) were erroneously given as September 3, 1972 and September 3, 1922. They should have been October 3, 1972 and October 3, 1922. ADVERTISEMENT

