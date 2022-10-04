The dates of publication of the reports in the “From the Archives” column (October 3, 2022) were erroneously given as September 3, 1972 and September 3, 1922. They should have been October 3, 1972 and October 3, 1922.
Corrections and Clarifications — October 4, 2022
