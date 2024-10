In a snippet, “IDFC First Bank Q2 profit plunges 73% to ₹201 crore (‘In Brief’ – ‘Business’ page, October 27, 2024), the Q2 standalone profit was mentioned as ₹11,746 crore. It should have been ₹201 crore.

