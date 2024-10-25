Corrections and Clarifications — October 25, 2024

The Chief Justice of India, D.Y. Chandrachud, is retiring on November 10, and not November 11, as mentioned in the first sentence of a report, “Retiring CJI withdraws from hearing in marital rape case” (October 24, 2024).

An editing error: Hindustan Unilever Ltd. declared an interim dividend of ₹19 per share and a special dividend of ₹10 per share. The detail about the ‘special dividend of ₹10 per share’ was edited out in a report, “HUL Q2 net profit falls 2.44% to ₹2,591 crore” (‘Business’ page, October 24, 2024).

