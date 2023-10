October 23, 2023 12:32 am | Updated October 22, 2023 11:14 pm IST

The photo caption accompanying the story titled “Indian Navy gets warship with space for women officers four months ahead of time” (some editions, October 21, 2023) erroneously said ‘Rear Admiral Sanjay Sadhu is with MDL Chairman-Managing Director Sanjeev Singhal’. The person who is with Mr. Singhal is Commanding Officer (Desig.) Captain K.K. Choudhary.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.