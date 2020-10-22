Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and clarifications — October 22, 2020

An OpEd page article titled “Towards fewer deaths in Tamil Nadu” (October 21, 2020) needs to be amended as below to focus on the new deaths per lakh population. The sentence that read, “It is not that the government is unaware or has not done anything, but it must set a goal so that the number of deaths per lakh is reduced further” should be recast to say: “It is not that... the number of new deaths per lakh is reduced further.”

The sentence, “The State must attempt to reduce it to about 6 per lakh or 7 per lakh, below the national average” should say: “The State must attempt to reduce new deaths going forward.”

The sentence, “The day a common man ... effective control of deaths per lakh of the population” should say, “The day a common man... control of the mortality rate.”

