Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and clarifications — October 2, 2020

A sentence in the Editorial page article titled “Imperatives after India’s September virus peak” (Sept. 29, 2020) read: “If 70% of the population is infected,... and also the ~7,50,000 new additions per day by birth.” It should have been ~75,000 new additions.

Related Articles
Recommended for you
