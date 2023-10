October 16, 2023 12:32 am | Updated October 15, 2023 11:03 pm IST

In an Opinion page article titled “Women’s quota – rhetoric and reality” (October 12, 2023), there was an erroneous reference to the Global Gender Gap Report’s ranking of India. Actually, it was the Inter Parliament Union’s latest monthly ranking on women in Parliament in which India had been ranked 141 out of 185.

