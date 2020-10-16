Corrections and clarifications — October 16, 2020

Corrections & Clarifications

An OpEd article titled “Tackling the roots of discrimination” (October 15, 2020) erroneously attributed the term ‘pictures in our head’ to American abolitionist Frederick Douglass. It was actually journalist Walter Lippmann who coined the term.

