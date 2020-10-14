Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and clarifications — October 14, 2020

In the story titled “Sri Lanka in talks to secure $500 mn in Chinese loans” (Oct.13, 2020) the sentence that read, “If sanctioned, the new loan would take Sri Lanka’s total borrowings from China over $1 billion, after the $500 million “urgent financial assistance” that Beijing extended to Colombo in March, to help Sri Lanka cope with the economic impact of the pandemic” should be recast to read: “If sanctioned, the new loan would take Sri Lanka’s total borrowings from China this year over $1 billion, after the $500 million ... impact of the pandemic.”

