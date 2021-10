An infographic titled “Tata in the sky” that accompanied the front-page story, “After 68 years, Tatas win back Air India with ₹18,000 cr. bid” (October 9, 2021), erroneously mentioned October 2020 in the last item in the timeline. It should have been October 2021.

In the story titled “I-T Dept. officials search office of Ajit Pawar’s son” (October 8, 2021), the last few paragraphs regarding an IT department’s press release did not pertain to the story.