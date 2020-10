10 October 2020 00:02 IST

Factual error: “In search of the muse” (Friday Review article, Oct. 9, 2020) erroneously referred to Sahir Ludhianvi’s number “Chalo ek bar phir...’’ as a song from the film, Hamraaz (1967). It is actually from Gumrah (1963).

