Corrections and clarifications — November 9, 2020

In the report headlined “SC relief for Arnab in privilege case” (November 7, 2020) it was wrongly stated that the contempt notice had been issued to the Secretary, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. Though the SC order, says the letter, contents of which have been held to be contemptuous, originates from the office of the Secretary, the contempt notice has been issued to the Assistant Secretary, Vilas Athawale, who is the author of the letter. The excerpt from the court order said: “We, therefore, issue notice returnable on 23.11.2020 to Mr. Vilas Athawale, Assistant Secretary, Maharashtra Vidhan Mandal Sachivalaya, to show cause why he should not be proceeded against for contempt of this Court in exercise of our powers under Article 129 of the Constitution of India.”

The pointer in the Open Page (Sunday Magazine, November 8, 2020) to the online article “Language and equity” has gone with a wrong byline. It should have been Pranava Manjari N. and not Swati Bisht.