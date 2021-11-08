Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and clarifications — November 8, 2021

In the Explainer on Vanniyar quota ( “Reservation on quota”, FAQ page, Nov. 7, 2021), the sentence that read, “The DNC sub-division was to have 7%...” should have read as: “The MBC/DNC sub-division was to have 7% for DNCs and a section of MBCs, while the remaining 2.5% was meant for the rest of the MBCs.” In the last paragraph, in the reference to Backward Class (Muslim) quota, the percentage should have been 3.5% and not 2.5% as published.


