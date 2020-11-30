Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and clarifications — November 30, 2020

In a front-page story headlined “Protect right of ordinary people to bail, SC tells judges” (Nov. 28, 2020), the name of the puisne judge was wrongly given as Justice Indu Malhotra. It should have been Justice Indira Banerjee.

