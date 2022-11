November 28, 2022 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST

This is in reference to the story titled “Himalayan yak gets food animal tag; milk and meat to be used” (Some editions, November 27, 2022). There had been an inadvertent mistake in understanding the development of food animal tag. After recommendation from the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, the scientific panel of FSSAI accepted yak as a food animal. After this, it will be finally notified in the gazette after approval of competent authority.