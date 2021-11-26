In the ‘Between the Wickets’ column – “Why the Indian cricket team has not been truly representative” – (‘Sport’ page, Nov. 24, 2021), there was an error in the percentage of Muslim cricketers to represent India in Test cricket. It was not “only about five per cent” as given in the column. The actual figure is 11.26% — 34 out of 302 before the first Test at Kanpur between India and New Zealand beginning on Nov. 25. Of these, four have captained India in Test cricket.
Corrections and clarifications — November 26, 2021
