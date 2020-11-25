Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and clarifications — November 25, 2020

The blurb in a Business page interview titled “‘Elevator sector facing challenges’” (Nov. 22, 2020) erroneously referred to Kone as a French company. It should have been referred to as Finland’s Kone Corporation.


