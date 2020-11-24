Corrections and clarifications — November 24, 2020

24 November 2020 00:02 IST

A quote in a front-page story titled “Bhutan says no Chinese village on its territory” (Nov. 21, 2020) attributed to Bhutan Ambassador Vetsop Namgyel needs to be amended as follows to accurately reflect the envoy’s statement: “ “There is no Chinese village inside Bhutan,” said Ambassador Namgyel, categorically denying reports in the media that suggested settlements are near the area of the 2017 confrontation between Indian and Chinese troops on the Doklam plateau.”

