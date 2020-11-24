Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and clarifications — November 24, 2020

A quote in a front-page story titled “Bhutan says no Chinese village on its territory” (Nov. 21, 2020) attributed to Bhutan Ambassador Vetsop Namgyel needs to be amended as follows to accurately reflect the envoy’s statement: “ “There is no Chinese village inside Bhutan,” said Ambassador Namgyel, categorically denying reports in the media that suggested settlements are near the area of the 2017 confrontation between Indian and Chinese troops on the Doklam plateau.”

Related Topics
corrections-and-clarifications
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 25, 2020 1:26:39 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/Readers-Editor/corrections-and-clarifications/corrections-and-clarifications-november-24-2020/article33163623.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY