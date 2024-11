In a report, “Adani will not be arrested in India because Modi is protecting him, says Rahul” (Inside pages, November 22, 2024), the quote in the second paragraph should have read: “... Madhabi Buch [SEBI Chairperson] who is his protector, who did not conduct any investigation, should be removed and investigated,” Mr. Gandhi said at a press conference held at Congress headquarters in Delhi.

