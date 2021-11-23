Corrections & Clarifications23 November 2021 00:02 IST
Corrections and clarifications — November 23, 2021
Updated: 24 November 2021 01:04 IST
The upgraded Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (uGMRT) is not operated by the National Radio Astronomy Observatory in the U.S as erroneously stated in the story titled “NCRA astronomers discover rare radio stars” (some editions, Nov. 20, 2021). It is operated by the Pune-based National Centre for Radio Astrophysics (NCRA-TIFR) itself.
