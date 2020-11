23 November 2020 00:02 IST

The photograph that accompanied the story titled “The End of an Era: unravelling the mysteries of India’s last days in Tibet” (Nov. 22, 2020) erroneously referred to Mao Tse-tung as China’s Premier. It should have referred to him as Chairman Mao Tse-tung, and not as China’s Premier.

Advertising

Advertising